Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise, two injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least two people were injured after a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) here on late Saturday evening, a civic official said.

The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of `Hansa Heritage' on Mathuradas Road around 8:30 pm, he said.

''Police, four firefighting vehicles and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started rescue and dousing operations. Two persons who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital,'' the official said.

Dousing operation was still on, he added.

