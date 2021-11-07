Libya's Presidency Council suspends foreign minister, spokesperson says
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 07-11-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 01:41 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Libya's Presidency Council has suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush for "administrative violations" and barred her from traveling, its spokesperson said on Saturday.
The spokesperson, Najwa Wahiba, confirmed the authenticity of a document circulating on social media ordering Mangoush's suspension for carrying out foreign policy without coordination with the council.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Najla Mangoush
- Mangoush
- Libya
Advertisement