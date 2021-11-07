China Oct exports rise 27.1% y/y; imports up 20.6%

China's exports in October rose 27.1% from a year ago, beating analysts' expectations, while imports jumped 20.6%, customs data showed on Sunday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast October exports would increase 24.5% after jumping 28.1% the previous month.

Imports were estimated to have risen 25%, according to the poll, versus a 17.6% gain in September. China posted a trade surplus of $84.54 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $65.55 billion surplus. It reported a $66.76 billion surplus in September.

Also Read: North Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)