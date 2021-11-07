China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits USD 84 billion

China's export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.

The trade surplus was USD 84.5 billion, higher than the USD 66.8 billion in September. The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.

China's economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production. Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled USD 300.2 billion last month. Imports were USD 215.7 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)