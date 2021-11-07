Andaman MP demands change in small tourist boat timings

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has asked the union territory administration to allow small tourist boat operators of Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep islands to operate from 8 am.

Sharma called on Andaman and Nicobar Administration Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain on Saturday and said small tourist boat operators in Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Deep islands are being now permitted to operate only after 10 am instead of 8 am, a release issued by the MP's office said.

The Congress MP said because of this change in timing, the boat operators are unable to reap the benefits of the arrival of a large number of tourists after a prolonged period of lockdowns.

Sharma requested the chief secretary to allow small tourist boat operators to operate from 8 am as they were allowed before lockdown.

He said a large number of tourists are coming to these islands but due to present timing, the boat operators are unable to take tourists for various water sports activities.

The MP said that a large number of unemployed youths of Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep have purchased small tourist boats for tourism activities by taking loans from banks and now they are suffering a huge loss, even after the opening of tourism.

Sharma requested the chief secretary to change the timing of the boat operation from 10 am to 8 am, as it was there, before the COVID-19 lockdown.

During the meeting, the chief secretary assured the Member of Parliament to do needful in this regard, the release added.