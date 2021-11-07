Man ends life by jumping before train in UP
A man ended his life by jumping before the Haridwar-Ajmer Express train at Shamli Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.
His identity is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the cause behind the man taking the extreme step on Saturday will be known only after an investigation.
The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.
The Haridwar-Ajmer Express, leaving from Haridwar Junction, reaches Shamli in about three hours before moving towards Delhi.
