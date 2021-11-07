IL&FS looking for higher bid for J&K tunnel project as pact with Cube lapses

IL&FS, which had sold the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel (CNTL) project in J&K to Cube Highways & Infrastructure last December for Rs 3,900 crore, is seeking a new buyer or a revised offer from the Singaporean highways player after the expiry of the sale pact and also an increase in valuation that has jumped to over Rs 5,200 crore now. CNTL is a subsidiary of IL&FS Transportation Networks, which had singed a Rs 3,900-crore share purchase agreement with Cube in August 2020 but regulatory, including NCLT and NHAI, approvals came late, leading to the agreement getting lapsed this August.

The tunnel, which cuts the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by 31 km, was put on the block in December 2018 after the parent IL&FS went belly up two months before. The two-lane Chenani-Nashri tunnel was launched with a project cost of Rs 5,269 crore in March 2017 with concession period up to March 2032. The project got over two dozen bidders and Cube's Rs 3,900 crore offer was the highest.

''We confirm that the CNTL-Cube share purchase agreement has expired and the revised fair value is higher than earlier valuation. But we cannot share specifics on the valuation or next the steps as the matter is subjudice,'' an IL&FS spokesperson told PTI on Sunday.

However, a source in the know of the development told PTI that IL&FS has revalued the asset after the Rs 3,900- crore pact with Cube had lapsed this August, and the new valuation tops Rs 5,200 crore.

The new fair valuation is a tad over Rs 5,200 crore, up by Rs 1,300 crore over Cube's bid of December 2020, the source said, adding the sale would have resolved Rs 4,910 crore of the Rs 99,000 crore IL&FS group debt (as of October 2018, when it went bankrupt).

The past valuation was done in 2018 and under duress, but since then the collection from the tunnel traffic has improved and so is the debt resolution progress at IL&FS.

The agreement lapsed not because of higher valuation or something else but only because of delays in getting all the necessary approvals, the source said, adding the company is seeking a revised offer from Cube or will put the asset on the block again.

A response from Cube, which has made many India-related investments in infrastructure, is awaited.

The source said Cube has already written to the government-appointed IL&FS board headed by banker Uday Kotak, marginally revising its offer and requesting extension of the share sale agreement timelines. Cube has also submitted its revised proposal to the NCLT for approval. But the new offer is too marginal and the board is likely to spurn it, the source added.

C S Rajan, the managing director of IL&FS Group, had last week had hinted that the group was evaluating all options for better valuation.

The options that can be evaluated, according to sources, include rebidding, invit, or a new agreement with Cube at revised valuation. The board is evaluating all available options, including revised price by Cube, to ensure optimum realisation for all group creditors as per approved resolution framework, the source said. Meanwhile, last week Kotak on the completion of the three years of his chairmanship had said and making a progress report said the board headed by him has resolved Rs 52,200 crore of the group's debt of Rs 99,000 crore as of early November and would clear around Rs 4,800 crore more by next March leaving Rs 4000 crore of the promised Rs 61,000 crore or 62 per cent recovery/resolution.

This was a good 93 per cent completion of the stated target, Kotak said last Tuesday. He said much of this carry forward numbers are refunds from government departments.

Kotak said as of November 2, the IL&FS Group has resolved Rs 52,200 crore of its Rs 99,000 crore of fund-based and non-fund based debt (as of October 2018) spread across 347 group companies, 172 of them offshore entities. Of the total cases addressed, Rs 14,100 crore have already been repaid to creditors, wherein some creditors got full recovery and some others got much lower. And the group is sitting on a cash balance of Rs 16,700 crore now.

And the management is confident of resolving another Rs 4,800 crore through the course of this fiscal, which will take the overall resolution/recovery to Rs 57,000 crore,--just Rs 4,000 crore less than the targeted Rs 61,000 crore, Kotak said.

