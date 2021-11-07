Left Menu

Bounce eyes $100mn investment in e-scooter mfg, battery swapping infra

Bounce would be setting up swappable charging stations across the city, and a user would be able to go to these stations and swap their batteries and move on.Asked about manufacturing, Hallekere said the company has a plant in Bhiwadi, and is now scouting for a second location.In the first phase, we have a factory in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan with a production capacity of 1.8 lakh scooters per year, and it will create employment opportunities for over 1,000 people in the next 3-4 quarters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 15:58 IST
Bounce eyes $100mn investment in e-scooter mfg, battery swapping infra
  • Country:
  • India

Electric scooter rental startup Bounce is making investment of about USD 100 million (around Rs 742 crore) over the next 12 months across manufacturing of e-scooters and expanding the battery swapping infrastructure, its co-founder and CEO Vivekananda Hallekere said.

Speaking to PTI, Hallekere said the company will unveil its first e-scooter towards the end of the month and deliveries will start by February next year.

''We want to make EV mainstream...when we're talking about transition to EVs, we want to make sure millions of vehicles can actually practically look at it and not worry about charging infra, range or battery related issues....We will have two variants and by November-end, we will start pre-booking and deliveries will start February-end,'' he said.

Hallekere added that the company expects upwards of one lakh vehicles to be booked in pre-bookings.

''There will be two types of pricing - one will be with battery and one without battery. I think we should be able to price it under Rs 70,000 with battery and without battery, we should be able to price under Rs 50,000,'' he said.

With batteries the cost of the scooter would be a little higher; what this means is a user will be able to charge the batteries at their homes using the portable charger that would be made available to them.

For the without batteries variant, users will be able to use 'batteries as a service'. Bounce would be setting up swappable charging stations across the city, and a user would be able to go to these stations and swap their batteries and move on.

Asked about manufacturing, Hallekere said the company has a plant in Bhiwadi, and is now scouting for a second location.

''In the first phase, we have a factory in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan with a production capacity of 1.8 lakh scooters per year, and it will create employment opportunities for over 1,000 people in the next 3-4 quarters. The number of people employed currently in the unit is around 100,'' he said, adding that the investment in the plant for the next 12 months is around USD 25 million.

Bounce had bought 22 Motors, including its manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi. The entire team from 22 Motors has joined Bounce, and the deal size was estimated to be about USD 7-10 million.

Hallekere noted that while the entire industry has been impacted by the global chip shortage, the company had planned it well and has capacity for meeting the demand.

Hallekere said the company is working on building battery swapping infrastructure for 1-2 million scooters in the next 24 months.

Investment in battery swapping infrastructure over the next 12 months will be USD 50-75 million, and a large part of this is being debt financed, he added.

''Since we have a mobility business, we have already built a pretty good network in Bengaluru and Vijayawada and we have already done half a million swaps. Within Bangalore, within two kilometres of anywhere you are, the network already exists but our idea is to take it to half a km. We have already partnered with most of the petrol pumps...we are working with parking spaces, commercial spaces,'' he explained.

Hallekere said there are about 170 such points in Bengaluru and take it to 500-plus by the time the delivery of e-scooters starts.

This battery swapping infrastructure will be expanded to six cities, adding cities like Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Bounce's e-scooters will be sold online as well as through a network of about 200 dealers. The company is also looking at international sales of its e-scooter.

Hallekere said Bounce has already signed an agreement for supplying about 30,000 scooters in Turkey over a period of one year and those will start shipping by March-end.

''We have already signed an MoU with the company in Turkey...we're also looking at Latin American companies and African companies. So, we initially give them scooters and technology for battery swapping, the batteries everything comes from us but they set up the infra,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021