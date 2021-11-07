Left Menu

12 people killed in bus accident in Nepal

A passenger bus skidded off the road in Western Nepal on Sunday, killing at least 12 people and wounding nearly 20, a senior police official said.The accident took place when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle.

The accident took place when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle. The bus enroute to Tulsipur from Salyan district, 650 kilometres West of Kathmandu, met with the accident at Kharkhola in Kapurkot Rural Municipality-5.

According to the police, the deceased passengers include two men and 10 women. A senior police officer said at least 20 people were injured in the accident.

He said seven of the injured have been taken to nearby Nepalgunj Municipality for treatment while others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Srinagar and Khalanga.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, the accident took place due to high speed.

