PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 8

French prosecutors investigate Sanjeev Gupta's business empire

Vatican to lose 100m stg of charitable funds in London property sale

Irish minister warns EU could ditch entire Brexit deal

Activist investor Third Point buys stake in Cartier owner Richemont

Overview The Paris Prosecutor's Office has launched a probe into Sanjeev Gupta's business empire over allegations of "misuse of corporate assets" and "money laundering."

The Vatican will suffer a loss of 100 million pounds ($134.88 million) in donations intended for the needy when it completes the pending sale of a luxurious London office building. Ireland's Simon Coveney said says Britain triggering Article 16 over Northern Ireland would prompt retaliatory action.

U.S. based activist hedge fund Third Point has taken a stake in Swiss luxury group Richemont. ($1 = 0.7414 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

