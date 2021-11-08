PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 8
Headlines French prosecutors investigate Sanjeev Gupta's business empire https://on.ft.com/2ZZi3iH Vatican to lose 100m stg of charitable funds in London property sale https://on.ft.com/3BRYwhm Irish minister warns EU could ditch entire Brexit deal https://on.ft.com/3bPYjR9 Activist investor Third Point buys stake in Cartier owner Richemont https://on.ft.com/3woW6FD Overview The Paris Prosecutor's Office has launched a probe into Sanjeev Gupta's business empire over allegations of "misuse of corporate assets" and "money laundering." The Vatican will suffer a loss of 100 million pounds ($134.88 million) in donations intended for the needy when it completes the pending sale of a luxurious London office building.
The Vatican will suffer a loss of 100 million pounds ($134.88 million) in donations intended for the needy when it completes the pending sale of a luxurious London office building. Ireland's Simon Coveney said says Britain triggering Article 16 over Northern Ireland would prompt retaliatory action.
U.S. based activist hedge fund Third Point has taken a stake in Swiss luxury group Richemont.
