Carlyle scalps Jain from Blackstone, appoints him as PE co-head

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 11:01 IST
Global private equity major Carlyle on Monday said Amit Jain has joined it as Co-Head of private equity in the country from rival Blackstone.

Jain, who is designated as Managing Director and Co-Head of the Carlyle India investment advisory team, will be based in Mumbai.

He had previously served as Blackstone's senior managing director, as per an official statement.

After entering India in 2005, Carlyle has invested and committed over USD 5.5 billion in the country across 44 investments.

Jain will lead the investment advisory team and oversee the team's investment strategy across a broad range of sectors, as per the Carlyle statement.

Neeraj Bharadwaj continues his role as Co-Head of the Carlyle India investment advisory team, and Jain will work alongside him, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj and Ling Yang, the current head of healthcare in China, have been appointed Co-Heads of Healthcare across Asia, the statement said.

