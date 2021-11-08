Low NEET-UG Score, What will be the Plan-B to pursue dream MBBS Career?

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/SRV): This year's much-anticipated NEET-UG results have been announced by NTA on the 1st of November 2021, which can be viewed on the NTA NEET portal. The NEET-UG 2021 recorded the highest attendance in five years with 16.14 lakh test subjects.

With the cut-off announced as UR/EWS - 720-138, OBC/SC/ST- 137-108 according to figures released by NTA, 15,44,275 students passed the exams and among them, only 8,70,074 students were able to pass. This year three students received a total mark which is 720/720. As you all know that even after all the barriers NTA successfully conducted the NEET 2021 test on 12 Sep. Now the final key of NEET is also released by the NTA and the result.

Every year there are a large number of students who wish to pursue their MBBS from Bangladesh. Bangladesh is one of the few countries that offers MBBS courses with a very small package, which falls into the pocket of a middle-class family, and in Bangladesh, the cost of living is also very low which is the main reason why MBBS Seekers choose to go to Bangladesh. There is no need to appear for any language entrance exams like IELTS/TOEFL/PTE to get admission in MBBS in Bangladesh.

Under the SAARC scholarship scheme, Bangladesh offers 22 seats allocated for Indian aspirants in Government Medical Colleges. On other hand, Private Medical Colleges are capable of intake 40-45 percent of International students every year. As we already know, Bangladesh is known for its affordable and high-quality medical MBBS courses, and this is the reason why most Students choose Bangladesh for their MBBS program.

There are also a few pitfalls to studying in Bangladesh. Strict MBBS Admission Procedure, students Must Complete All Qualification Requirements, No Seat relaxation on basis of category, No AC Hostel (can be provided with a special request at additional cost), Full vegetarian or Vegan food may not go anywhere. Some hostel conditions are not up to the standards. Speaking Bengali is required when communicating with an outpatient patient, after 2.5 years (two and a half). [{3697b21a-d675-40eb-9cb7-ea6afadd510a:intradmin/Smile_Education_Consultancy_1.png}]

The first year's tuition fee is higher compared to other countries. For example, if the total cost is US USD 36000 for a 5-year MBBS course, you may ask to pay 40 percent -50 percent of the US$15000 package for the First Year. MBBS in Bangladesh for Indian students thrives and this is reflected in the percentage of breaking FMGE records of 27.11 percent in 2015-2018, 37.98 in 2019, and FMGE 2020 keeping the pass rate of 36.7 percent, Best Performance of -FMGE compared to other regions of the world. The MBBS program in the international program is very popular in India.

The Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC) is a statutory body with the responsibility of establishing and maintaining high standards of medical education in Bangladesh. The colleges are under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and are affiliated with a university in the respective region. Currently, there are 112 recognized medical colleges out of which 37 are public and 70 are private colleges. All students receive the degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at the graduate level from Government Medical Universities. List of Public Medical Universities in Bangladesh

1 Bangladesh University of Professionals 2 Sylhet Medical University

3 Chittagong Medical University 4 University of Dhaka (Dhaka University)

5 Rajshahi Medical University Students need to qualify NEET exam to apply for MBBS in Bangladesh.

