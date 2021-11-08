Left Menu

SpiceJet allows passengers to pay for tickets in instalments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 12:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet on Monday launched a new scheme under which passengers will be able to pay for tickets in three, six, or 12 installments.

''As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to enjoy three months EMI option at no additional cost (no interest),'' the airline said in a press release. To avail the EMI scheme, passengers need to provide basic details like PAN number, Aadhar number, or VID and verify it with a one-time password, it mentioned. Customers will have to make payment of the first EMI by providing their UPI ID and subsequent EMIs would be deducted from the same UPI ID, it noted.

Passengers do not have to provide any credit card or debit card details to avail of the EMI scheme, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

