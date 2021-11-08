The 15th Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai

Joining Hands for Turning Adversity into Opportunity Dubai (UAE), November 8: With the aim of recognizing the exemplary work of some of the top global business and social leaders during the pandemic through AsiaOne Super 50 Covid-19 Commitment Awards, and some of the top business achievers, diplomats, the UAE government officials, young entrepreneurs, women leaders and celebrities from the Indian and Emirati cinema and sports, on a global platform for mutual welfare and collaboration, AsiaOne Media Group organized the 15th Edition of Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai. The one-day mega Summit was joined by esteemed dignitaries from India, Singapore, the UAE, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sierra Leone, Moldova, Sri Lanka, China/Hong Kong, Myanmar, Cambodia, Oman, Malaysia, USA, UK, Peru, Philippines, Nigeria, and South Africa. The key leaders from business and government sectors congregated to facilitate fresher avenues of economic cooperation, networking and investment opportunities in the Asian, Middle Eastern and African regions. The Forum was collectively applauded as AsiaOne Media Group’s fruitful attempt towards the creation of a unique and unmatched platform where highly intellectual insights emanated on the significance of collaboration and mutual cooperation, especially in the light of the pandemic. Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne magazine and URS Media Consulting PL, opened the Forum applauding the exemplary and inspirational growth of the UAE owing to the great vision of its able leaders, which enabled it to emerge as “one of the most modern countries of the world.” He appreciated the exemplary efforts of the UAE “as the first nation to overcome the obstacles posed by COVID-19 pandemic and is successfully hosting the World’s Biggest Expo that is Expo 2020 Dubai” and urged the gathering to visit the Expo. Mr. Shukal also talked about how the Forum has recognized the greatest brands and leaders from Asia, the Middle East and Africa since 2014 through international summits at Dubai, Singapore, Thailand and Mumbai every year with subsequent features of winning brands and leaders in AsiaOne magazine, Coffee Table book, websites and apps and ‘Greatest Brands & Leaders – Asia, Middle East & Africa’ TV series which reaches 39 million viewers in 79 countries of the world. He also shared with the Forum the significant role of world-renowned spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji, the Founder of the Art of Living Foundation, who is not only a recipient but has been a major inspiration behind the AsiaOne Super 50 COVID-19 Commitment Awards. In his message, Gurudev spoke about the significance of mental health, especially with regard to the ongoing pandemic. He also appreciated the way in which “AsiaOne Media Group has taken steps to ensure there is a positive atmosphere and there is positivity even in these testing times.” “Let me congratulate them (AsiaOne Media Group) for taking interests and initiatives at this hour on our planet,” he said. Mr. Omar Al Humaidi, Director, Ministry of Economy, the Government of UAE, was pleased “to be a part of this exciting platform, namely the 15th Edition of Asia Africa Business & Social Forum”. He emphasized, “Today, Asia and Africa hold a bright future with endless growth and opportunities. Being inspired by Expo 2020’s theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” – let’s make the most of this excellent platform to shape the future.” The Forum also witnessed eloquent speeches by some of the great leaders, namely His Excellency Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of the Republic of India in Dubai; Dr. Raja Rao Choudhary, CEO, Darwin Platform Group of Companies; Mr. Randeep Bhattacharya, Founder & CEO, StarManch; Mr. Mark Laitflang Stone, Founder & CEO, Avenues; and Mr. Keshav Maheshwari, Managing Director, ALLEN Career Institute Overseas. His Excellency Dr. Aman Puriexpressed great delight to be a part of “this august gathering.” He emphasized that “it is a privilege to serve the single largest group of Indian nationals living anywhere else in the world.” He further said, “From this office, we serve 2.7 million Indians in Dubai and 5 million in Emirates.” Talking about Expo 2020 Dubai, he said, “For India, Dubai is truly a gateway to the entire MENA region. We want to take this opportunity to showcase the best of Indian innovation, knowledge, creativity, and of course, we would be showcasing our art, culture and heritage and how India is driving towards becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy.” Mr. Ajay Harinath Singh, CMD, DPGC, said, “I am proud of the fact that the rapidly expanding, one of the fastest-growing Indian global business conglomerates, DPGC gave 34,000 jobs to the youth of the nation at the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, our target is to offer one lakh twenty-five thousand more jobs by December 31st, 2021.” As a keynote speaker at the Forum, Dr. Raja Rao Choudhary, CEO, Darwin Platform Group of Companies, talked about the significance of consistent innovation and mutual collaboration to sail through the pandemic smoothly. The Forum also saw the gracious presence of his colleagues, namely Mr. Sundeep R. Singh, Group Vice Chairman and Dr. Balwant HarinathSingh, Vice Chairman, Darwin Pharmaceuticals & IT. Some of the winning brands and leaders are as follows: Ajay Harinath Singh, Chairman, Darwin Platform Group of Companies, Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance PSC, Mulk Healthcare Enterprise, Danube Group, Al Adil Trading, Al Dobowi Group, GRP Industries, BPG Group, Nikai Group, ITL Cosmos, etc.

The Summit also saw the participation of many greatest business & social leaders from varied spheres such as Government, Business, Philanthropy, Cinema and Sports, namely Ms. Amal Alblooshi (Director – Ministry of Community Development), HE Mr. Hasan Omar (Chairman, Dubai Quality Group), Mr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi (CEO, DNIRC), Emirati Actress Ms. Fatima Al Taei, Ms. Urvashi Rautela, Ms. Daisy Shah, Mr. Gulshan Grover, Mr. Vivek Oberoi, Mr. S. Sreesanth, Dr. Sara Al Madani, H.E. Ms. ArshiAyub Mohamed Zaveri, HE Mr. Rashid Sesay (Ambassador of Sierra Leone), HE Mr. Malraj de Silva (Ambassador of Sri Lanka), HE Mr. Victor Haruta (Ambassador of Moldova), HE Mr. Mohammed DansantaRimi, (Ambassador of Nigeria), HE Mr. NalindaWijerathna (Consul General of Sri Lanka in Dubai), HE Mr. Paul Raymund P. Cortes (Consul General of Philippines in Dubai) and HE Mr. Marco Antonio Santivañez Pimentel (Consul General of Peru in Dubai).

