Experience India's finest Medical Aesthetic Care at RMV Extension - Kosmoderma's new clinic grand opening

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kosmoderma launched its 7th clinic on 5th November 2021. Another feather in the crown of the Kosmoderma family! The new clinic is operating in RMV Extension, Bangalore.

The chain of aesthetic clinics started in 2006, instilled international standards for the aesthetic medicine and cosmetology industry in India. Over the years, the brand has been synonymous with the transition of conventional beauty concepts to science-backed beauty. At Kosmoderma, services revolve around cosmetic dermatology expertise and customized approach. The brand regularly invests in the best technology, innovates its services, and provides the best-in-class training to its in-house team to meet growing client expectations. Customer satisfaction is at the core of our operations. Kosmoderma is expanding sustainably by providing services backed by science. A mentality deserving special mention in an industry typecast for running behind trends, says Dr. Shalini Krishnamurthy, Head Cosmetic Dermatologist of RMV Extension Clinic.

Kosmoderma Skin, Hair, Body clinics offer a wide variety of non-invasive solutions including, laser hair removal, anti-aging, skin-lightening, pigmentation to high-end facials, skin tightening, and many more. Hair regrowth services range from advanced PRP to GFC and stem cell therapy. Invasive procedures cover liposuction, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, gynecomastia surgery, buttock augmentation, blepharoplasty, abdominoplasty. Also, the brand is earmarked for body sculpting with a combination of body tightening and rejuvenation techniques, helping clients realize a youthful and toned physique. In India, beauty concepts are growing beyond the scales of fairness or de-pigmentation. Clients constantly compare the products made in the country with those standards and scales abroad. Here the Kosmoderma Research Centre comes into the picture. Develop skin, hair, and body care products balancing customer expectations of international standards with formulas best suited for the Indian skin tone.

Kosmoderma has served more than half a million clients in Bangalore and Chennai in its 14 years tenure. Collaboration with various pharmaceutical giants in the industry helps the brand deliver excellent services to the growing clientele. The brand motto remains intact - enhancing the beauty concepts in a subtle natural way and minimizing the signs of aging with the latest medical aesthetic procedures and signature products. Kosmoderma is looking forward to laying its footprints across all metro and Tier-II cities in India.

