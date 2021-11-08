Left Menu

Germany's next government can count on "up to 10 bln euros" more in tax revenues per year - sources

Outgoing Finance Minister and Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz is expected to present the latest tax revenue estimates on Thursday when he is also likely to comment on the spending priorities of the next coalition government.

  • Country:
  • Germany

The three parties working to form Germany's next coalition government can count on higher tax revenues in the coming years to finance promised investments for a more climate-friendly and digitised economy, sources told Reuters on Monday. The updated tax revenue estimates will show additional fiscal room for the federal government of up to 10 billion euros per year, maybe even a bit more, compared to the previous estimates in spring, two people familiar with the figures said on condition of anonymity.

For the federal government, states and municipalities together, the updated estimates will bring additional room for public spending "in the mid double-digit billion euros range" per year, the sources added. Outgoing Finance Minister and Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz is expected to present the latest tax revenue estimates on Thursday when he is also likely to comment on the spending priorities of the next coalition government.

