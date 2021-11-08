Left Menu

European shares struggle for direction after record run

Providing the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, Richemont advanced 3.8% on the heels of news reports that activist hedge fund Third Point had built a stake in the luxury goods firm. UK's Playtech gained 2.8% after the online gambling software developer received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder Gopher Investments.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 13:54 IST
European shares struggle for direction after record run

European shares opened flat on Monday after optimism around a strong earnings season and the European Central Bank's reiteration that inflation is temporary was offset by concerns ahead of U.S. inflation data this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat as of 0806 GMT after hitting record levels on Friday. Asian markets were also seen without direction due to a combination of last week's upbeat U.S. October jobs report and caution ahead of a reading on U.S. consumer prices on Wednesday that could affect the timing of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.

Oil stocks were the top gainers in Europe, up 0.6%, as crude prices firmed after OPEC+ producers pushed back against a U.S. call to accelerate output as demand nears pre-pandemic levels. Providing the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, Richemont advanced 3.8% on the heels of news reports that activist hedge fund Third Point had built a stake in the luxury goods firm.

UK's Playtech gained 2.8% after the online gambling software developer received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder Gopher Investments. Consumer goods group Henkel fell 5.8% after trimming its full-year outlook saying it could not fully compensate for a spike in input prices.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Tesla dropped 7.3% after voters on Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's Twitter poll favoured a sale of 10% of his Tesla stocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021