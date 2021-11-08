European shares struggle for direction after record run
Providing the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, Richemont advanced 3.8% on the heels of news reports that activist hedge fund Third Point had built a stake in the luxury goods firm. UK's Playtech gained 2.8% after the online gambling software developer received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder Gopher Investments.
European shares opened flat on Monday after optimism around a strong earnings season and the European Central Bank's reiteration that inflation is temporary was offset by concerns ahead of U.S. inflation data this week.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat as of 0806 GMT after hitting record levels on Friday. Asian markets were also seen without direction due to a combination of last week's upbeat U.S. October jobs report and caution ahead of a reading on U.S. consumer prices on Wednesday that could affect the timing of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.
Oil stocks were the top gainers in Europe, up 0.6%, as crude prices firmed after OPEC+ producers pushed back against a U.S. call to accelerate output as demand nears pre-pandemic levels. Providing the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, Richemont advanced 3.8% on the heels of news reports that activist hedge fund Third Point had built a stake in the luxury goods firm.
UK's Playtech gained 2.8% after the online gambling software developer received a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder Gopher Investments. Consumer goods group Henkel fell 5.8% after trimming its full-year outlook saying it could not fully compensate for a spike in input prices.
Frankfurt-listed shares of Tesla dropped 7.3% after voters on Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's Twitter poll favoured a sale of 10% of his Tesla stocks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
