Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields hover near multi-week lows

"The market looks set to move into calmer waters this week," said Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank. "The sharp countermoves in yields, curves and spreads amid waning rate hike expectations face a reality check also given the light agenda over the next few days." The sharp drop in yields last week flattened Germany's bond yield curve, pushing the gap between 2-year and 10-year yields to around 45 bps -- not far off its tightest levels since September. Elsewhere, ratings agency Moody's on Friday affirmed France's AA rating with a negative outlook.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:01 IST
Euro zone bond yields hover near multi-week lows
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sovereign borrowing costs across the euro area held near multi-week lows on Monday after investors scaled back expectations for aggressive interest rate hikes from major central banks in the face of growing inflationary risks.

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper that euro zone inflation will ease next year, becoming the latest ECB official to push back against market rate-hike bets. In early trade, Germany's 10-year Bund yield was steady at -0.28% -- within striking distance of six-week lows hit on Friday. Italy's 10-year bond yield briefly touched a three-week low at about 0.87%.

They both fell 18-25 bps each last week, notching up sharp weekly losses, as a number of major central banks pushed back against a growing perception in bond markets that tighter monetary policy is on its way. "The market looks set to move into calmer waters this week," said Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank.

"The sharp countermoves in yields, curves and spreads amid waning rate hike expectations face a reality check also given the light agenda over the next few days." The sharp drop in yields last week flattened Germany's bond yield curve, pushing the gap between 2-year and 10-year yields to around 45 bps -- not far off its tightest levels since September.

Elsewhere, ratings agency Moody's on Friday affirmed France's AA rating with a negative outlook. It decided not to update Italy's sovereign rating, which analysts said essentially confirmed the Italian rating at Baa3, one notch above non-investment grade, with a stable outlook. This follows improvements in Italy's rating outlook by S&P to "positive" from "stable" and the rating trend by DBRS to "stable" from "negative" last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021