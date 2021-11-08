FTSE 100 inches higher on oil stocks, AstraZeneca boost; Playtech jumps
London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Monday, led by energy and mining stocks, while online gambling firm Playtech jumped after receiving a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1% by 0820 GMT, with oil stocks and precious metals miners leading the gains.
AstraZeneca was the biggest boost to the index on receiving a U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) "fast track" designation for its gastritis drug. Banking shares dropped 0.6% and limited further gains in the FTSE 100, with benchmark 10-year bond yields hovering near their one-month lows on a dovish central bank policy last week.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat. Playtech Plc rose 2.4% after it received a takeover offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments, on Sunday.
British defence company BAE Systems slipped 0.4% even after it stuck to its guidance for earnings to grow by 3% to 5% this year over 2020's result and said demand for its products and services remained high.
