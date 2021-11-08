Left Menu

FTSE 100 inches higher on oil stocks, AstraZeneca boost; Playtech jumps

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1% by 0820 GMT, with oil stocks and precious metals miners leading the gains. AstraZeneca was the biggest boost to the index on receiving a U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) "fast track" designation for its gastritis drug.

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Monday, led by energy and mining stocks, while online gambling firm Playtech jumped after receiving a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1% by 0820 GMT, with oil stocks and precious metals miners leading the gains.

AstraZeneca was the biggest boost to the index on receiving a U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) "fast track" designation for its gastritis drug. Banking shares dropped 0.6% and limited further gains in the FTSE 100, with benchmark 10-year bond yields hovering near their one-month lows on a dovish central bank policy last week.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat. Playtech Plc rose 2.4% after it received a takeover offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments, on Sunday.

British defence company BAE Systems slipped 0.4% even after it stuck to its guidance for earnings to grow by 3% to 5% this year over 2020's result and said demand for its products and services remained high.

