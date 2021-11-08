Left Menu

Tech and healthcare firms drag Hong Kong shares lower

Hong Kong shares finished lower on Monday, dragged down by tech giants and healthcare stocks, with COVID-19 vaccine-related stocks slumping after Pfizer's advancement in coronavirus medicine.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-11-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:24 IST
Tech and healthcare firms drag Hong Kong shares lower
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares finished lower on Monday, dragged down by tech giants and healthcare stocks, with COVID-19 vaccine-related stocks slumping after Pfizer's advancement in coronavirus medicine. The Hang Seng index fell 0.4%, to 24,763.77, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%, to 8,793.73 points.

** The healthcare sub-index lost 3%, weighed by vaccine-related stocks. ** Cansino Biologics Inc, one of China's COVID-19 vaccine makers, slumped more than 17% after Pfizer Inc said its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 cut by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of the severe disease.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.3%. Constituents Alibaba Group and Meituan finished down 1.6% and 2%, respectively. ** An index tracking gaming stocks listed in Hong Kong surged 5.7%, with Sands China up 7.7%, as solid gaming revenue data in Macau reflects the gradual recovery in visitor arrivals.

** Citi said the recent COVID-19 outbreak in China will not have any material impact on GGR, considering the fact that most cases identified to date are from Northern China. ** Hot pot chain Haidilao International added 4.8% after plans to shut some stores, slamming the brakes on a rapid expansion it undertook during the pandemic.

** The financials sub-index and the energy sub-index finished up 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021