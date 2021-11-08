Tech and healthcare firms drag Hong Kong shares lower

Hong Kong shares finished lower on Monday, dragged down by tech giants and healthcare stocks, with COVID-19 vaccine-related stocks slumping after Pfizer's advancement in coronavirus medicine. The Hang Seng index fell 0.4%, to 24,763.77, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.3%, to 8,793.73 points.

** The healthcare sub-index lost 3%, weighed by vaccine-related stocks. ** Cansino Biologics Inc, one of China's COVID-19 vaccine makers, slumped more than 17% after Pfizer Inc said its experimental antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 cut by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of the severe disease.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.3%. Constituents Alibaba Group and Meituan finished down 1.6% and 2%, respectively. ** An index tracking gaming stocks listed in Hong Kong surged 5.7%, with Sands China up 7.7%, as solid gaming revenue data in Macau reflects the gradual recovery in visitor arrivals.

** Citi said the recent COVID-19 outbreak in China will not have any material impact on GGR, considering the fact that most cases identified to date are from Northern China. ** Hot pot chain Haidilao International added 4.8% after plans to shut some stores, slamming the brakes on a rapid expansion it undertook during the pandemic.

** The financials sub-index and the energy sub-index finished up 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

