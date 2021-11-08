Left Menu

Dehati Disco Trailer launched with Sooryavanshi; Kamal Kishor Mishra & Ganesh Acharya share excitement

With a streak of trailer releases, movie lovers will soon be treated with another addition to Bollywood as Dehati Disco trailer gears up to be launched.

Updated: 08-11-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:27 IST
Dehati Disco Trailer launched with Sooryavanshi; Kamal Kishor Mishra & Ganesh Acharya share excitement. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/ThePRTree): With a streak of trailer releases, movie lovers will soon be treated with another addition to Bollywood as Dehati Disco trailer gears up to be launched. Produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra, the film features Ganesh Acharya and Ravi Kishan.

A few days ago, the makers treated the film fraternity with the Dehati Disco teaser. Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff also shared the teaser on his social media. As it's a dance-based film, the audience can't wait to see what it offers. Ganesh Acharya is known for his amazing dancing skills as a choreographer and has made many big stars dance on his steps. Dehati Disco trailer will have a big reveal as it will be released with the Sooryavanshi movie. It is a big deal to be featured before Akshay Kumar's film, and the team cannot be happier. In a statement, producer Kamal Kishor Mishra has shared his excitement about the film's trailer release.

Kamal Kishor Mishra says, "It is going to be an entertainer. Indians love dancing and I cannot think of anyone better than choreographer Ganesh Acharya to be a part of the project. He is talented and dedicated and quite attached to the movie. He has done a wonderful job as the lead. You will see him in a 'never seen before' avatar." Ganesh Acharya also said, "I am looking forward to the trailer of Dehati Disco. Dancing is my love and my passion, and I've given my heart and soul to this film. I can't wait for people to enjoy it. It will be revealed alongside Sooryavanshi in cinema halls. So many people will get to watch it on the big screen. What else can be a better Diwali gift than this, right?"

Directed by Manoj Sharma, One Entertainment Film Productions has backed the project. The film also features Saksham Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Rajesh Sharma, Remo D'Souza, Yasmeen Mishra and Sunil Pal. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

