Left Menu

EU ministers to discuss inflation surge, EU budget rule reform

European Union finance ministers will on Monday discuss a surge in consumer prices, its impact on wages and changes they would like made to the bloc's budget rules to support investment and reduce debt. Inflation rose 4.1% year-on-year last month in the 19 countries sharing the euro, up from 3.4% in September.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 14:51 IST
EU ministers to discuss inflation surge, EU budget rule reform
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European Union finance ministers will on Monday discuss a surge in consumer prices, its impact on wages, and changes they would like made to the bloc's budget rules to support investment and reduce debt.

Inflation rose 4.1% year-on-year last month in the 19 countries sharing the euro, up from 3.4% in September. Ministers are starting to worry that the rise might fuel stronger wage growth, creating an inflationary spiral. "We always expected inflation numbers to pick up this year, but this has been faster than expected and we see levels we have not seen for a long time," a senior EU official involved in the meeting said. "The 4.1% should generate a discussion."

The October surge was mainly driven by a 23.5% jump in energy prices, which would eventually fall again, though probably not to the levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said. "We should come back to more benign inflation numbers, but the process will be slower than expected and the risk of second-round effects in wage formation is something that needs to be taken seriously and monitored," the official said.

The European Central Bank, which is in charge of keeping inflation at 2% over the medium term, will brief ministers. ECB chief economist Philip Lane, in comments published by Spanish newspaper El Pais on Monday, reiterated the bank's message that high price growth is temporary. "We believe that next year (supply) bottlenecks will ease and energy prices will decline or stabilize," Lane said. "This current period of inflation is very unusual, temporary, and not a sign of a chronic situation."

'LONG JOURNEY' The ministers will start talks on a planned reform of the EU's budget rules to adjust them to post-pandemic economic realities of high public debt and large investment needs to fight climate change and support growth.

The rules require annual public debt reduction rates that are too ambitious for most EU countries. The fiscal framework, which aims to keep budget deficits below 3% of GDP and debt below 60% to safeguard the euro's value, also provides little explicit support for government investment. Eurozone governments are divided over the extent of changes needed. Southern EU countries are keener on relaxing debt reduction rules and giving special status to investment than northern states.

A balance will be needed "between prudent policy and fiscal support for growth", the official said of discussions that will take most of 2022. "This is a long journey. We should not try to rush it," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021