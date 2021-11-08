L&T bags significant orders for various businesses

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged significant orders for its various businesses in the country.

''The construction arm of L&T has secured orders for its businesses in India,'' the company said in a statement.

The company's metallurgical and material handling (MMH) business has bagged an engineering, procurement and construction order from NMDC Ltd.

L&T ''has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for 12 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) dry circuit systems on a turnkey basis for a screening plant (SP-III) from NMDC Ltd at their Kirandul Complex, Chhattisgarh,'' the statement said.

The scope of work includes tertiary crushing, two-stage screening, stacking, reclaiming and dispatch of iron ore along with the associated civil, structural and other auxiliary facilities.

This plant will be one of the largest iron ore handling plants and aims to ensure uninterrupted iron ore supply for different customers of NMDC.

The MMH business has also secured new orders for its products business in the mining sector.

The buildings and factories business has secured a prestigious order from DRDO to construct their flight control system facility at ADE, Bengaluru.

''The project involves the construction of a 1.2-lakh sq ft facility consisting of ground plus 6 floors in an extremely fast track timeline of four months,'' it said.

