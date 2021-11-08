Balrampur Chini Q2 profit up 6 pc to Rs 83 cr

Sugar firm Balrampur Chini on Monday reported a 6 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 83.10 crore for the quarter ending September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 78.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,218.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,294.36 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Balrampur Chini is one of the leading sugar producers in the country. It has many sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh.

