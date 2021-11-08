FTSE 100 flat as energy gains counter losses in consumer shares

Left Menu

London's FTSE 100 was flat on Monday as gains in energy and mining were offset by weakness in financial and consumer-focussed stocks, while online gambling firm Playtech jumped after a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder.

08-11-2021
London's FTSE 100 was flat on Monday as gains in energy and mining were offset by weakness in financial and consumer-focussed stocks, while online gambling firm Playtech jumped after a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 0920 GMT, with gains in oil stocks and precious metals miners were countered by a drop in stocks like GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever.

"The markets are now in a bit of a wait-and-see mode following central bank decisions last week and as they look ahead for more data to judge global economic recovery with the overall bullishness for equity markets and a strong outlook for global economic growth remaining intact," said David Madden, an analyst at Equiti Capital. The FTSE 100 has gained around 13% so far this year and has recovered from its pandemic-driven losses supported by dovish central bank policies, robust quarterly results and reopening optimism.

However, the index still underperformed its European peers , which have gained around 21% year-to-date, over lingering concerns of rising input costs affecting the pace of economic recovery. The domestically focussed mid-cap index was down 0.3%, dragged by weakness in travel and leisure shares .

Playtech Plc rose 2.3% after it received a takeover offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments, on Sunday. British defence company BAE Systems slipped 0.4% even after it stuck to its guidance for earnings to grow by 3% to 5% this year over 2020's result and said demand for its products and services remained high.

Abrdn Plc jumped 2.7% after the British asset manager said it is in advanced talks to buy Interactive Investor, an online investment service, for more than 1.5 billion pounds ($2.02 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday.

