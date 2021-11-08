Qatar records 0.9 billion-riyal surplus in Q3 - finance ministry

Qatar's government budget recorded a surplus of 0.9 billion riyals ($247 million) in the third quarter, boosting the nine-month surplus in 2021 to 4.9 billion riyals, the finance ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

Total revenue for Q3 stood at 47 billion riyals, an increase of 20.6% year-on-year, it said.

