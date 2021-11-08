Gujarat retains top slot on logistics performance index: Commerce Min

Gujarat has retained the top slot on the logistics index chart, an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth, according to a Commerce Ministry report released on Monday.

Gujarat occupied the first spot among 21 states, followed by Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra in that order.

The LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2021 report, released by Commerce and Industry Ministry Piyush Goyal on Monday, would help in identifying the problem areas in the sector and prepare policy responses to deal with them.

The index aims at enhancing the focus on improving logistics performance across states which is essential for improving the country's trade and reducing transactions cost. Among the northeastern states and Himalayan union territories, Jammu Kashmir topped the chart. Among Union Territories, Delhi got the top position.

The first logistics report was released in 2018. No ranking was released last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

