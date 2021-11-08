Left Menu

Gujarat retains top slot on logistics performance index: Commerce Min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 15:44 IST
Gujarat retains top slot on logistics performance index: Commerce Min
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@DoC_GoI)
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat has retained the top slot on the logistics index chart, an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth, according to a Commerce Ministry report released on Monday.

Gujarat occupied the first spot among 21 states, followed by Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra in that order.

The LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2021 report, released by Commerce and Industry Ministry Piyush Goyal on Monday, would help in identifying the problem areas in the sector and prepare policy responses to deal with them.

The index aims at enhancing the focus on improving logistics performance across states which is essential for improving the country's trade and reducing transactions cost. Among the northeastern states and Himalayan union territories, Jammu Kashmir topped the chart. Among Union Territories, Delhi got the top position.

The first logistics report was released in 2018. No ranking was released last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021