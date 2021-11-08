Left Menu

IFC partners with Liquid Intelligent Technologies to expand data centre capacity

IFC’s digital strategy in Africa is aimed at enabling ubiquitous, reliable, and affordable connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-11-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 15:54 IST
IFC partners with Liquid Intelligent Technologies to expand data centre capacity
The investments will also support Liquid Intelligent Technologies in the continued rollout of its fibre broadband network, which today covers more than 100,000 kilometres of sub-Saharan Africa. Image Credit: Twitter (@IFCAfrica)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

To support universal and affordable broadband access in Africa, IFC has partnered with Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid.Tech) to expand data centre capacity and the rollout of fibre-optic cable on the continent.

The partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Africa's leading independent fibre and digital services provider, aims to increase digital connectivity and inclusion in Africa and to support the region's growing digital ecosystem.

IFC's equity and debt investments in Liquid Intelligent Technologies, which to date total approximately $250 million, will support the company to grow its hyper-scale data centre capacity in Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa through its subsidiary, Africa Data Centres. As Africa's population grows and is increasingly urbanized, data consumption is expected to grow strongly and with this comes the need for secure local data hosting.

The investments will also support Liquid Intelligent Technologies in the continued rollout of its fibre broadband network, which today covers more than 100,000 kilometres of sub-Saharan Africa. The continued build-out of its network will help to connect businesses and individuals to the Internet across the continent and position Liquid intelligent Technologies to be at the forefront of Africa's digital transformation with the provision of complementary digital services.

"We are very pleased that IFC continues to support Liquid. The investments in our data centres and fibre broadband network will directly support our growth plans over the coming years by encouraging the adoption of new services such as Cloud and other digital services, services that are critical in driving sustainable development across Africa," said Strive Masiyiwa, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Executive Chairman and Founder.

"Digital technologies are rapidly transforming how people, businesses, and governments communicate, transact, and access information and services. By working with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, we can help expand access to infrastructure and digital services that power Africa's digital economy, creating new opportunities for growth and jobs. This is an essential element for Africa's economic transformation and building back better," said Makhtar Diop, IFC's Managing Director.

Digital infrastructure is the backbone of the digital economy, but sub-Saharan Africa needs around $100 billion in investment to achieve universal, affordable, and high-quality broadband access by 2030, according to the Broadband Commission on Sustainable Development (https://bit.ly/3H3XUJ5). To achieve universal broadband access, the continent needs at least 250,000 kilometres of new fibre (https://bit.ly/3H3Y2Iz).

IFC's digital strategy in Africa is aimed at enabling ubiquitous, reliable, and affordable connectivity. This includes investing in the growth of independent tower operators, data centres and broadband, as well as support to mobile operators primarily in fragile and conflict situations (FCS) and low-Income International Development Association countries (LIC-IDA).

IFC's latest investment in Liquid follows its investment in the company in February 2021 through Liquid's bond placement on Euronext Dublin, Ireland's main stock exchange. The issuance raised $620 million.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021