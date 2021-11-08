Left Menu

BUZZ-Autolus Therapeutics jumps on $250 mln investment by Blackstone unit

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:04 IST
** U.S.-listed shares of British drug developer gain 35% to $7.51 premarket - set for best day in almost 6 months if gains hold ** About 2x of 25-DMA shares traded; one of top three pct. gainers, with heaviest volumes across exchanges before opening bell

** Blackstone Life Sciences, a unit of private equity firm Blackstone Inc will invest up to $250 mln in AUTL to develop obe-cel, AUTL's cancer-targeting lead candidate ** Payment includes $50 mln upfront, $100 mln based on milestones, and a $100 mln purchase of AUTL's American Depository Shares (ADSs)

** Blackstone has also received the right to nominate a director to AUTL's board ** AUTL is testing obe-cel, a cell therapy candidate, in early- and mid-stage trials to target various forms of cancer, notably acute lymphoblastic leukemia

** AUTL has declined ~38% this year through Friday's close

