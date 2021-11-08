Left Menu

Anushka Sen prepares a classic bhog this Diwali

From Devo Ke Dev Mahadev to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Anushka Sen has impressed us in many avatars.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:28 IST
Anushka Sen prepares a classic bhog this Diwali
Anushka Sen . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI/Heylin Spark): From Devo Ke Dev Mahadev to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Anushka Sen has impressed us in many avatars. This year, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, she again seems all set to leave a #ClassicImpression on all with her Pooja Bhog - Kesari Meethe Chawal.

Indian tradition believes that Goddess Mahalakshmi visits every household during Diwali carrying pots of luck, wealth, and a host of other blessings. Anushka Sen in the video, too can be seen performing Diwali puja to help win the her blessings and invite prosperity, wealth, health, and abundance into everyone's life. If the Puja itself is so special, how can the Bhog not be?

Hence, for making this Bhog extra special, Anushka can be seen using India Gate foods occasions special - Classic Basmati Rice. Known for its premium quality, we're sure her Diwali and Diwali impressions both are going to be Classic. Anushka is all prepped up, now it's time you make your Diwali classic too.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana's healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

