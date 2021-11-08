Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:33 IST
Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as Chief Brand Officer
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday said it has appointed Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer (CBO).

As the company continues on its journey to become the first global premium consumer brand from India, Jayal will lead the creative and strategic thinking for brand and marketing functions to curate and further cement brand and associations in the minds of the global consumer, the two-wheeler maker, which is part of Eicher Motors, noted.

''In his previous assignment as our external partner, Mohit has been instrumental in scripting the distinctly unique brand identity that has been central to Royal Enfield's success over the years,'' Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said.

He understands the brand very closely and is keenly aware of theunique aspects that are the essence of Royal Enfield, Lal added.

''I am confident that under Mohit's leadership, we will scale newer heights as we shift gears to ride forward on our global growth journey and build deeper inroads into markets and communities across the world,'' he said.

As Chief Brand Officer, Jayal will be responsible for creating and executing Royal Enfield's brand and strategy and building a distinct, unique and aspirational global brand.

He will also spearhead partnerships and collaborations with a diverse stakeholder universe, while curating unique experiences for customers.

Jayal is associated with various campaigns for leading brands over the past two decades.

These include campaigns for IndiGo's branding and passenger experience; global campaigns for Incredible India; a series of recruitment campaigns for the Indian Air Force; and most recently, the global 'Make in India' campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

