Nalanda Learning Systems, India's fastest growing Edtech Start up, announces expansion plans

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd, a well-known edtech startup that operates 'Little Laureates' pre-schools across eastern India, has announced major expansion plans in the edtech space. Tamal Mukherjee (Chairman, ASSOCHAM Education Council: Eastern Region) and Timir Mukherjee; Directors of Nalanda learning Systems Pvt Ltd and the torch bearers of yearly years' education brought into existence their brainchild, Little Laureates, one of the most eminent pre-school brands in India in 2012 with soaring success and respect.

Today again at the time of global crisis and unprecedented situation where young learners have been most impacted with the disruption in their education, Nalanda stepped in to augment and foster the little minds, the future builders of the nation. With over 4000 students from all over India and incessant efforts from our educators, Little Laureates emerged as a pioneer in digital pre-schooling with state of art learning management systems and pedagogy. The success story continues as Nalanda welcomed its new CEO, Amit Singh, a preschool industry veteran and ex CEO-New Business, EuroKids International. He says, "Education sector is changing at a very fast pace and to achieve our objectives we need to be nimble-footed and stay ahead of the curve through innovation and entrepreneurship and I am sure this will make Nalanda Learning the leading Edtech company of India"

As Tamal Mukherjee, Director of Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt Ltd says "We are nothing without our employees. We at Nalanda strongly believe in Employee- First culture and our dreams and passion will take off with strong wings from our people." "All the success of an organization comes down to the skills and untiring application of its PEOPLE. The workforces are the real builders and architects of an organization and we at Nalanda pledge to foster values, respect, and inclusion amongst our people" says Subhankar Ghose, CHRO Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt Ltd and a stalwart in the HR fraternity. Nalanda Learning Systems strongly believes in constructive feedback-rich culture to keep employees productive, happy with professional advancement. "We are an organization of leaders and innovators with a rich talent pool and we encourage ingenious minds to join our family to create a history in the edtech world together"

With the right blend of customer centrism, rewarding work culture, industry stalwarts and tradition Nalanda surges forward with an oath to immerge as a leading Ed-tech industry of India.

