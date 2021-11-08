Left Menu

Nalanda Learning Systems, India's fastest growing Edtech Start up, announces expansion plans

Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd, a well-known edtech startup that operates 'Little Laureates' pre-schools across eastern India, has announced major expansion plans in the edtech space.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:54 IST
Nalanda Learning Systems, India's fastest growing Edtech Start up, announces expansion plans
Nalanda Learning Systems, India's fastest growing Edtech Start up, announces expansion plans. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd, a well-known edtech startup that operates 'Little Laureates' pre-schools across eastern India, has announced major expansion plans in the edtech space. Tamal Mukherjee (Chairman, ASSOCHAM Education Council: Eastern Region) and Timir Mukherjee; Directors of Nalanda learning Systems Pvt Ltd and the torch bearers of yearly years' education brought into existence their brainchild, Little Laureates, one of the most eminent pre-school brands in India in 2012 with soaring success and respect.

Today again at the time of global crisis and unprecedented situation where young learners have been most impacted with the disruption in their education, Nalanda stepped in to augment and foster the little minds, the future builders of the nation. With over 4000 students from all over India and incessant efforts from our educators, Little Laureates emerged as a pioneer in digital pre-schooling with state of art learning management systems and pedagogy. The success story continues as Nalanda welcomed its new CEO, Amit Singh, a preschool industry veteran and ex CEO-New Business, EuroKids International. He says, "Education sector is changing at a very fast pace and to achieve our objectives we need to be nimble-footed and stay ahead of the curve through innovation and entrepreneurship and I am sure this will make Nalanda Learning the leading Edtech company of India"

As Tamal Mukherjee, Director of Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt Ltd says "We are nothing without our employees. We at Nalanda strongly believe in Employee- First culture and our dreams and passion will take off with strong wings from our people." "All the success of an organization comes down to the skills and untiring application of its PEOPLE. The workforces are the real builders and architects of an organization and we at Nalanda pledge to foster values, respect, and inclusion amongst our people" says Subhankar Ghose, CHRO Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt Ltd and a stalwart in the HR fraternity. Nalanda Learning Systems strongly believes in constructive feedback-rich culture to keep employees productive, happy with professional advancement. "We are an organization of leaders and innovators with a rich talent pool and we encourage ingenious minds to join our family to create a history in the edtech world together"

With the right blend of customer centrism, rewarding work culture, industry stalwarts and tradition Nalanda surges forward with an oath to immerge as a leading Ed-tech industry of India. This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021