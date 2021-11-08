Left Menu

NSE completes delivery in gold mini options contract

As another step towards market development, NSE also aligned its gold mini options expiry with its futures expiry with effect from November 2021, and in its first revised expiry it has seen an interest in market participants resulting in this delivery quantity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:18 IST
NSE completes delivery in gold mini options contract
  • Country:
  • India

Leading stock exchange NSE on Monday said it has completed the delivery of 24.5 kg gold (100 gram) bars in its gold mini options contract. The delivery was executed between East India Securities Ltd and Senco Gold Ltd, the exchange said in a statement. As another step towards market development, NSE also aligned its gold mini options expiry with its futures expiry with effect from November 2021, and in its first revised expiry it has seen an interest in market participants resulting in this delivery quantity. The options on goods contract has been gaining consistent traction from physical as well as financial players. The options on goods are proving to be very cost-effective for hedging for all market participants. NSE said it has become the first exchange in India to introduce NSE Refiner Standards (NRS) for gold bars conforming to BIS Standards, thereby enabling the gold bars produced by domestic refiners to be deliverable on the exchange platform, as well as making available the international live gold spot price “XAU” in rupee terms on NSE trading screens. PTI SP ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021