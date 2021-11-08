Left Menu

Treasureclub.io Announces its Partnership with Acclaimed Designer Gaurang Shah to its NFT Marketplace Backed by BCETH Labs

Ace Designer Gaurang says he is delighted to collaborate with Treasureclub.io for his NFTs to showcase the finest paintings of legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma completely handwoven on the sarees in Khadi, a hand spun and woven natural cloth advocated for all by Mahatma Gandhi.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:25 IST
Treasureclub.io Announces its Partnership with Acclaimed Designer Gaurang Shah to its NFT Marketplace Backed by BCETH Labs

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) NFTs are the future and we would like to take leverage of the blockchain technology to imbibe more intrinsic and monetary value to creators and as well as the collectors of these NFTs; it’s an honour to have Gaurang Shah on our portal says Co-founder & CEO Reena Mirpuri. We are sure this will be a wonderful start for collectors to have the rarest of NFTs. Treasureclub.io would be an exclusive NFT marketplace for leading creators, actors, artists, musicians, sports celebrities and sporting bodies, she further added. NFTs of exquisite creations of Gaurang Shah in collaboration with Lavina Baldota’s project SANTATI, will be on live auction during the dates that will be announced shortly. NFTs of the creations will be sold along with the sarees itself and each of the creations will be limited to only 1. These magnificent sarees have taken years to make. Ace Designer Gaurang says he is delighted to collaborate with Treasureclub.io for his NFTs to showcase the finest paintings of legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma completely handwoven on the sarees in Khadi, a hand spun and woven natural cloth advocated for all by Mahatma Gandhi. Contact: info@treasureclub.io Image: Gaurang Shah to shortly launch his NFTs on treasureclub.io PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021