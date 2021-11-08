KRBL Q2 profit down 9 pc at Rs 136.22 cr

Basmati rice firm KRBL Ltd on Monday reported a 9 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 136.22 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 149.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 1,059.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1135.94 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Uttar Pradesh-based KRBL Ltd sells premium basmati rice under India Gate brand.

