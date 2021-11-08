3 Indian non-profits selected for USD 2.5 mn funding from Google.org

Google.org - the philanthropic arm of Google - on Monday announced as many as 34 funding recipients of the Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls from across 19 countries, including three from India.

Three local recipients have been selected as part of this Challenge include Samhita - CGF, Pratham Education Foundation, and SwaTaleem Foundation. They will receive USD 2.5 million (about Rs 18.5 crore) cumulatively.

''The response was greater than we have seen for any other Google.org Impact Challenge. The 7,800 applications showed us that most of these organisations are focused on four areas: Skills Development and Career Advancement, Entrepreneurship and Businesses, Education, Financial Independence and Support,'' a statement said.

With an USD 800,000 grant, the ''REVIVE Alliance'' project of Samhita - CGF aims to provide interest-free ''returnable'' grants to 10,000 women who do not have access to traditional finance support systems to invest in digitisation and cover their business needs, the statement said.

If a woman pays back the grant, she ''graduates'' and gains access to Samhita-CGF's banking and microfinance partners, it added.

Pratham will receive USD 1 million in funding to connect more than 7,000 rural, unemployed young women to jobs in the beauty and health industry and the male-dominated automotive, mechanics, and electrical industries.

Pratham Education will connect women to technology-enabled livelihood clubs and offer 300 to 500 hours of all-expenses-paid training to help women gain accreditation from India's National Skills Development Corporation, it said.

With a USD 700,000 grant, SwaTaleem and Humane Warriors will educate historically marginalised girls and women in rural India through a creative, low-tech platform.

Through an app and automated audio files played on speaker phones, it circumvents the need for the Internet while providing girls access to traditional subjects such as math and science, as well as socio-emotional and financial literacy training such as how to open a bank account, the statement noted.

A pilot program was designed for 900 girls and families, providing continued education despite pandemic lockdowns in regions where access to Internet is low and prevalence of child marriage is high. With Humane Warriors, it aims to reach another 5,000 girls over the next two years.

SwaTaleem has also been selected among four other global funding recipients to receive dedicated Ad Grants support from a Google Account Manager to reach more educators and supporters online with Google Search Ads at no cost.

To support and advance this investment, Google.org, Google's Accelerator team, and Women Techmakers will run a four-month global virtual accelerator program where highly skilled Googlers will provide pro bono support that includes training, networking, and mentorship, the statement said.

''As we continue to invest in efforts to extend opportunities to women to reach their potential, and enhance their lives, and that of their families, communities, and the economy, partnerships with organizations such as these will be key.

''We’re encouraged by the variety of approaches they are taking and their ongoing impact, and excited to support their work where it matters most,'' it added.

