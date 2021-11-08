Left Menu

Delhi: 5 men arrested at IGI airport for smuggling over 4 kg gold by concealing it in rectum

Delhi customs preventive officials have arrested five men for smuggling over four kilogram gold by concealing it in rectum at the Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here, an official statement issued on Monday said.Acting on intelligence, the accused were intercepted on Friday after their arrival at the airport in two different flights from Manipurs Imphal.As per developed intel, Delhi customs preventive intercepted five passengers from IGI, Delhi coming from Imphal on 051121. All the accused are in their twenties, an official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:09 IST
Delhi: 5 men arrested at IGI airport for smuggling over 4 kg gold by concealing it in rectum
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi customs preventive officials have arrested five men for smuggling over four kilogram gold by concealing it in rectum at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement issued on Monday said.

Acting on intelligence, the accused were intercepted on Friday after their arrival at the airport in two different flights from Manipur's Imphal.

"As per developed intel, Delhi customs (preventive) intercepted five passengers from IGI, Delhi coming from Imphal on 05/11/21. Recovered 4,307 grams (4.3 kg) gold valued at Rs 2.06 crore from paste (5,380 grams) hidden in rectum. All are arrested," the customs (preventive) Delhi said in a tweet. All the accused are in their twenties, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021