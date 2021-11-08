Citigroup flags up to $1.5 bln charge from South Korea retail banking exit
Citigroup Inc said on Monday it expects to take a charge of nearly $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion related to the closure of its consumer banking business in South Korea.
The bank had said in April it would exit consumer businesses in 13 markets in Asia and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), where it does not have the scale necessary to compete. The winding down is part of Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser's plan to streamline operations and boost the bank's profitability.
The charges will be incurred over time through the remainder of 2021 and 2022, the bank said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Somali drama wins Pan-African film festival grand prize; 'Squid Game' mania has shoppers snapping up Vans' white slip-on shoes and more
COVID-19 cases recorded in eastern Europe hit 20 million
Golf-South Korea's Ko edges Lim in playoff to win BMW Ladies Championship
Golf-South Korea's Ko edges Lim in playoff to win BMW Ladies Championship
Jin Young Ko wins LPGA South Korea, set to move to No 1