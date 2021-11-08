Left Menu

Erik Prince to hold discussion on improving energy security at AEW 2021

Focused on Africa’s energy sector growth, Prince will engage with stakeholders from key resource-rich basins across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:43 IST
Erik Prince to hold discussion on improving energy security at AEW 2021
Image Credit: Wikipedia

African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 is taking place with the sole mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030. In this regard, the event is committed to helping resource-rich nations accelerate the development of their oil and gas resources, so as to ensure long-term, sustainable socio-economic growth.

In Cape Town, recently confirmed speaker Erik Prince, representing Frontier Services Group (FSG), will help drive the discussion on improving security measures at key projects in Africa's energy space. Focused on Africa's energy sector growth, Prince will engage with stakeholders from key resource-rich basins across the continent.

As one of the top security contractors in the U.S. and founder of FSG, Prince is well-positioned to enhance dialogue and engage with African stakeholders on energy security-related matters. In Africa and through FSG, Prince has already been instrumental in facilitating the movement of people and equipment in and out of remote areas. By helping companies exploit resources, particularly in the mining and energy spheres – such as Sudan and Somalia – Prince has redirected his attention and commitment to Africa's energy growth. FSG already has a strong presence in African countries such as the Congo but is focused on expanding even further, with aims to explore, exploit and commercialize minerals in Africa.

In Cape Town, Prince will be a valuable participant in the conversation on improving security in African energy basins. Project developments currently undergoing security threats such as Mozambique, stand to benefit from the experience and knowledge to be shared by Prince at AEW 2021. By networking and engaging with stakeholders, Prince is focused on helping the continent accelerate operations and awaken an economic powerhouse.

"Erik Prince will not only be able to enhance the discussion on African energy security but will by coming to AEW 2021 in Cape Town, will be able to capitalize on the critical networking and engagement opportunities available at the event. With a mandate to expand FSG's exploration, exploitation, and infiltration in African mineral markets, Prince is focused on helping Africa realize its energy sector objectives," stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, is the AEC's annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

(With Inputs from APO)

