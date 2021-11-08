Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:48 IST
V-Mart Retail Q2 loss at Rs 14 cr
V-Mart Retail Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 14.14 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The value fashion and lifestyle products retailer had posted a net loss of Rs 18.96 crore in July-September period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 92.58 per cent to Rs 337.97 crore during the period under review as against Rs 175.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Total expenses were at Rs 361.49 crore as against Rs 216.25 crore a year ago.

Shares of V-Mart Retail on Monday settled at Rs 4,032.40 apiece on BSE, down 0.41 per cent from the previous close.

