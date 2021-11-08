Left Menu

Citigroup expects up to $1.5 bln charge from South Korea retail banking exit

Citigroup Inc said on Monday it expects to take a cash charge of nearly $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion related to the closure of its consumer banking business in South Korea. The bank had announced its plan to exit consumer businesses in 13 markets in Asia and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), where it does not have the scale necessary to compete, in April.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:06 IST
Citigroup expects up to $1.5 bln charge from South Korea retail banking exit

Citigroup Inc said on Monday it expects to take a cash charge of nearly $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion related to the closure of its consumer banking business in South Korea.

The bank had announced its plan to exit consumer businesses in 13 markets in Asia and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), where it does not have the scale necessary to compete, in April. The move is part of Chief Executive Jane Fraser's plan to streamline operations and boost the bank's profitability.

The exit will help release roughly $7 billion of allocated tangible common equity over time and boost its capital, the bank had said last month. "In terms of Korea...the economics of winding down the consumer business are much more attractive than continuing to run the business," Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said in a statement.

He said the exit from South Korea would help the bank release roughly $2 billion of allocated tangible common equity and in the remaining markets, it was in talks with potential buyers. Citigroup will continue to maintain its institutional presence in Asia and EMEA through four wealth centers - Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE and London.

The charges related to the closure will be incurred through the rest of 2021 and 2022, the bank said in a regulatory filing. As part of its push to trim its operations, the bank had in August announced an agreement https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/australias-nab-buy-citis-local-credit-card-business-882-mln-deal-2021-08-09 to sell its Australian consumer unit to National Australia Bank for nearly $882.24 million.

Besides Australia and South Korea, Citi is also closing its retail operations in Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021