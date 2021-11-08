Over 1,700 consignments of seized hazardous goods disposed from Customs areas in Jan-Oct

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:13 IST
The customs department has disposed of 1,700 consignments of seized hazardous goods between January and October 2021, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The ministry in a statement said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has directed that the process of disposal continues to be monitored and expedited. Further, those Customs field formations also engage with relevant departments, including of the state governments, and ensure that all pending hazardous material is disposed of within a period of 90 days.

''Over 1,700 consignments of uncleared or seized hazardous goods have been safely disposed from Customs areas between January 2021 and October 2021,'' the statement said.

The disposal of uncleared or unclaimed or seized hazardous cargo consignments, including chemicals, electronic wastes, etc, is a continuing exercise undertaken across Customs locations.

Hazardous consignments are often goods whose import is restricted in terms of extant policy such that they may require license for import. Such goods may also be in the nature of banned materials not allowed to be imported, which are attempted to be smuggled into the country.

Such seized hazardous goods need to go through a quasi-judicial process which also has appeal provisions, which tends to make the disposal process take more time, the Ministry said.

''…the regular disposal, by Customs field formations, is also being monitored closely by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC),'' the ministry added.

