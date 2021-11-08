CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-IMF agrees $456 million programme with Congo Republic

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it had reached a staff-level agreement with Congo Republic on a three-year lending programme worth around $456 million to help stabilise the economy and spur a post-pandemic recovery.

"Projected at 94 percent of GDP at end-2021, debt is sustainable but significant vulnerabilities persist," the Fund said in a statement.

