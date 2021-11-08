Deaths from Sierra Leone tanker blast rise to 115
08-11-2021
The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone's capital on Friday has risen to 115, a health ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
Local authorities previously said 99 people had died when the tanker exploded following a collision in a suburb of Freetown.
