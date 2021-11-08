Left Menu

Vedanta announces delisting of American Depositary Shares from NYSE at close of Monday trading

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:41 IST
Vedanta announces delisting of American Depositary Shares from NYSE at close of Monday trading
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd announced the delisting of American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange at the close of trading on Monday, according to a regulatory filing.

Vedanta had earlier said the decision to delist American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is aimed at simplification and triggered by the low trading volumes in the security.

''The delisting of American Depositary Shares (ADSs), representing equity shares of the company, from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will become effective at the close of trading on NYSE on November 8, 2021.

''This follows the filing by the company of Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 29, 2021,'' Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE.

Vedanta had earlier announced that it will delist its American depositary shares and concentrate all trading of its equity shares on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

As a consequence of the delisting becoming effective, termination of the deposit agreement under which the ADRs were issued will also become effective close of trading on NYSE on November 8, 2021, the filing said.

''After November 8, 2021, Citibank, N.A., as depositary, will continue to distribute dividends and the net cash proceeds from the sale of corporate actions entitlements (after deduction of applicable fees, taxes and expenses), if any, to holders of ADSs who surrender their ADSs...for cancellation, after the record date for the applicable dividend or corporate actions entitlement but on or before December 8, 2021,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021