Left Menu

PepsiCo to take delivery of Tesla electric trucks in fourth quarter - CNBC

The company had previously said it aims to use the trucks to ship snack foods and beverages between manufacturing and distribution centers as well as to retailers. PepsiCo and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:46 IST
PepsiCo to take delivery of Tesla electric trucks in fourth quarter - CNBC
Representative Image

PepsiCo Inc will get its first set of Tesla Inc electric trucks in the fourth quarter, the packaged food maker's top boss Ramon Laguarta said in a interview to CNBC on Monday.

The maker of Mountain Dew soda and Doritos chips in December 2017 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pepsico-tesla-orders-idUSKBN1E61FB reserved 100 of Tesla's electric semi trucks as it sought to reduce fuel costs and fleet emissions. Transportation accounts for 10% of PepsiCo's gas emissions, according to Laguarta. The company had previously said it aims to use the trucks to ship snack foods and beverages between manufacturing and distribution centers as well as to retailers.

PepsiCo and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. Walmart Inc, fleet operator J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc, and food distributor Sysco Corp have also placed orders for Tesla's semi-trucks.

Last month, rental car firm Hertz said https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/hertz-says-it-could-provide-150000-teslas-uber-up-an-initial-50000-2021-10-28 it would order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021