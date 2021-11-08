Left Menu

ESAF join hands with NABARD for local economic development in Kerala

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ESAF Small Finance Bank has launched State Level Local Sustainable Economic Development Training Programme in Kerala in collaboration with NABARD.

Initially, this project will benefit 300 panchayats across Kerala, the Bank said, adding that it was aimed at bringing financial empowerment and economic independence at the local level.

The project was inaugurated by state Revenue Minister K Rajan on November 6, the Bank said in a release.

''This Project is aimed at bringing financial empowerment and economic independence at the local level through training and enabling the elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions to meaningfully intervene and build the well-being of the people in the constituencies they represent,'' the ESAF said.

P Balachandran, Chief General Manager of NABARD, released a handbook, to enable the elected representatives, to equip the citizens with skills and knowledge for their long term financial needs, in turn fostering local sustainable economic development.

Three videos on Intelligent Borrowing, Credit Discipline, and Debt Distress Management were released at the function, the release said.

''ESAF Small Finance Bank's state wide initiative on Local Sustainable Economic Development Training Programme in collaboration with NABARD is a step towards building financial literacy at grass root levels,'' Rajan said.

ESAF Bank Executive Vice President, George Thomas, KILA Chair Professor, Ajith Kaliyath, among others, took part in the event.

