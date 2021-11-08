Eat Kochi Eat becomes first Facebook-funded Indian foodie community

Eat Kochi Eat, a popular foodie community from Kerala with a follower base of over five lakhs across digital platforms, has been selected by Facebook in their 'Community Accelerator Program'.

The program, announced by Facebook in May 2021, aims to help leaders leverage the power of their communities to create a greater impact in society. More than 13,000 communities had applied for this program and 13 communities were selected from India and Eat Kochi Eat became the sole foodie community from India to get inducted into the 'Community Accelerator Program'.

Karthik Murali, Founder and Creative Head at Eat Kochi Eat, said they were delighted to associate with Facebook and scale up their efforts.

''It all started with a thought to unite people by creating an ideal platform to discuss and celebrate food. While the core mission will remain the same throughout, we are delighted to associate with Facebook,'' Murali said in a release.

This selection will give Eat Kochi Eat a privileged early access to all new Facebook products, a series of mentorship sessions and also a financial backing up to USD 50,000 for future community activities and events.

Giving insights on the operational aspects, Murali added that Eat Kochi Eat offers brands a great opportunity to reach out to like-minded foodies.

''The increasing level of traction that brands are able to generate through Eat Kochi Eat has indeed contributed to this recognition by Facebook,'' he said.