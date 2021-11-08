Reduce VAT on fuel: Beniwal to CM Gehlot

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's national convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday demanded from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. Beniwal wrote to the CM in this regard. Citing examples of states like Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana, the MP said rates of petrol and diesel are very high in Rajasthan as compared to the neighbouring states.

''The increase is having a direct effect on inflation,'' he said, adding that the state government needs to provide relief to the public by reducing VAT immediately.

