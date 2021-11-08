Coca-Cola India net profit declines 28.4 pc to Rs 443.4 cr in FY21; revenue down 16 pc

Coca-Cola India's net profit declined 28.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 443.38 crore and its revenue from operations was down 16.2 per cent to Rs 2,297.51 crore in the pandemic-hit FY21, according to regulatory documents.

The cola major had logged a net profit of Rs 619.14 crore in FY20, while its revenue from operations in that year had stood at Rs 2,741.54 crore.

Coca-Cola India's total income also declined 16.2 per cent to Rs 2,355.10 crore in the fiscal ended March 2021 as against Rs 2,811.99 crore in the preceding financial year, according to the Registrar of Companies filing, shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

Reply to an e-mail sent to Coca-Cola India could not be ascertained immediately.

In FY21, Coca-Cola India's other income also declined 18.2 per cent to Rs 57.59 crore as against Rs 70.44 crore a year ago.

During the financial year 2020-21, the company's total expenses were reduced by 11.2 per cent to Rs 1,740.92 crore as against Rs 1,961.28 crore in the previous year.

There has been a disruption in demand, especially from the out-of-home channels after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, leading to people working from home and spending most of their time indoors.

